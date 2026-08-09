In 2026 Hero Lectro F3i or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
F3i vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F3i
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|25 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-