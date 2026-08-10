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Hero Lectro F2I vs Ujaas Energy eGo LA

In 2026 Hero Lectro F2I or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of F2I up to 25 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
F2I vs eGo LA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F2i Ego la
BrandHero LectroUjaas Energy
Price₹ 39,999₹ 39,880
Range25 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Charging Time4 Hrs.7-8 Hours

Filters
F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
STD
₹39,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
25 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
7 speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Additional Features
Magnetic charging connector, Smart RFID keyWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Display
LEDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.7-8 Hours
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,11442,993
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99939,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1153,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
926924

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