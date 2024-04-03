HT Auto
Hero Lectro F2I vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Hero Lectro F2I or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

F2I vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F2i Sport
BrandHero LectroTVS
Price₹ 39,999₹ 59,431
Range25 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6
₹46,375*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
7 speed4 Speed
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,11468,375
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99957,330
RTO
04,206
Insurance
3,1155,197
Accessories Charges
01,642
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9261,469

