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Hero Lectro F2I vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2026 Hero Lectro F2I or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of F2I up to 25 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
F2I vs ETrance Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F2i Etrance
BrandHero LectroPURE EV
Price₹ 39,999₹ 51,999
Range25 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro F2I Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Range
25 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W1000 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
7 speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Additional Features
Magnetic charging connector, Smart RFID keyBMS Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Left/ Right Blinkers, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Portable NMC Battery, Smart Lock,
Display
LED-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,11451,999
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99951,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1150
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9261,117

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