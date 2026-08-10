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Hero Lectro F2I vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2026 Hero Lectro F2I or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of F2I up to 25 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
F2I vs Executive Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F2i Executive
BrandHero LectroPolarity Smart
Price₹ 39,999₹ 38,000
Range25 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity-0.2 kWh
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Lectro F2I Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
V BrakeDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Range
25 km80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph40 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1 kW
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor, Chain Drive
Gear Box
7 speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Additional Features
Magnetic charging connector, Smart RFID key-
Display
LEDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,11441,082
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99938,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1153,082
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
926883

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