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HomeCompare BikesF2I vs Dual [2021-2024]

Hero Lectro F2I vs Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]

In 2026 Hero Lectro F2I or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of F2I up to 25 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
F2I vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F2i Dual [2021-2024]
BrandHero LectroOkinawa
Price₹ 39,999₹ 58,992
Range25 km/charge110 -120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-48 V
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
25 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
7 speed-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Additional Features
Magnetic charging connector, Smart RFID keyARAI/ICAT Approved, Push type pillion Footrest, Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism
Display
LEDLCD
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,11458,992
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1150
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9261,267

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