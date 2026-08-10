In 2026 Hero Lectro F2I or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of F2I up to 25 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
F2I vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F2i
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|25 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-