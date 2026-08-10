In 2026 Hero Lectro F1 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of F1 up to 25 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
F1 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F1
|Ego li
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 38,999
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|25 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5.8 Ah
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|3-4 Hours