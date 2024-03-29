HT Auto
Hero Lectro F1 vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Hero Lectro F1 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

F1 vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F1 Scooty zest
BrandHero LectroTVS
Price₹ 38,999₹ 58,460
Range25 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

F1
Hero Lectro F1
STD
₹38,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,66975,617
Ex-Showroom Price
38,99962,980
RTO
1,5595,604
Insurance
1,1115,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8951,625

Scooty Zest Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Pleasure Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Scooty Pep Plus

