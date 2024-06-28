HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesF1 vs Accelero X-Pro

Hero Lectro F1 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Hero Lectro F1 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of F1 up to 25 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
F1 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F1 Accelero x-pro
BrandHero LectroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 38,999₹ 58,100
Range25 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.

Filters
F1
Hero Lectro F1
STD
₹38,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Additional Features
Controller - 250W YES, Sinewave, Throttle Grip - PVC with ON/OFF switch, Black, Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, BB Set - Neco- Friction free -Cotter less Cartridge Type, Free Wheel - 7 Speed Shimano, Rear Derailleur - Tourney 7S Shimano, Chain Wheel - Rugged 44Tx170MM Seel Crank, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Shifter - EasyFire Shimano, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Stem - Fixed, Feather light 80 mm Extension, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LED Display-
Battery Capacity
5.8 Ah1.68 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,66961,508
Ex-Showroom Price
38,99958,100
RTO
1,5590
Insurance
1,1113,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8951,322

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
    Mahindra XU700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    28 Jun 2024
    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 29, 2023.
    Confirmed: Max Verstappen will be staying with Red Bull through 2025
    28 Jun 2024
    The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026
    Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season
    27 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     