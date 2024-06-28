Controller - 250W YES, Sinewave, Throttle Grip - PVC with ON/OFF switch, Black, Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, BB Set - Neco- Friction free -Cotter less Cartridge Type, Free Wheel - 7 Speed Shimano, Rear Derailleur - Tourney 7S Shimano, Chain Wheel - Rugged 44Tx170MM Seel Crank, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Shifter - EasyFire Shimano, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Stem - Fixed, Feather light 80 mm Extension, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub

-