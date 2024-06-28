HT Auto
In 2024 Hero Lectro F1 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of F1 up to 25 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
F1 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F1 Accelero r14
BrandHero LectroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 38,999₹ 49,731
Range25 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

F1
Hero Lectro F1
STD
₹38,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Additional Features
Controller - 250W YES, Sinewave, Throttle Grip - PVC with ON/OFF switch, Black, Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, BB Set - Neco- Friction free -Cotter less Cartridge Type, Free Wheel - 7 Speed Shimano, Rear Derailleur - Tourney 7S Shimano, Chain Wheel - Rugged 44Tx170MM Seel Crank, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Shifter - EasyFire Shimano, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Stem - Fixed, Feather light 80 mm Extension, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LED DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
5.8 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,66953,003
Ex-Showroom Price
38,99949,731
RTO
1,5590
Insurance
1,1113,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8951,139

