In 2026 Hero Lectro F1 or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at Rs. 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of F1 up to 25 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60.0. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours.
F1 vs Super Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F1
|Super
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 38,999
|₹ 29,500
|Range
|25 km/charge
|60.0
|Battery Capacity
|5.8 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-