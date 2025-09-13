In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Roadster
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|29.06 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-