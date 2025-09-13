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Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ehx20 Roadster
BrandHero LectroYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Range60-80 km/charge-
Mileage-29.06 kmpl
Battery Capacity36 V-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Lectro EHX20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Chassis
43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
SR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc blackTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.9 Ah-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0002,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,93,565
RTO
1,35,00015,485
Insurance
011,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8034,750

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