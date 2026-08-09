In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
EHX20 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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