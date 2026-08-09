In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
EHX20 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-