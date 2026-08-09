In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
EHX20 vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|R15s
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.54 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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