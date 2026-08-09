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HomeCompare BikesEHX20 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
EHX20 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ehx20 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandHero LectroYamaha
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range60-80 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity36 V-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro EHX20 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Chassis
43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
SR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc blackTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Console
Digital-
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.9 Ah4.0 Ah
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,69,550
RTO
1,35,00015,024
Insurance
013,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8034,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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