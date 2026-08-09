In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
EHX20 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56.87 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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