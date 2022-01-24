In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
EHX20 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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