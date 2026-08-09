In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
EHX20 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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