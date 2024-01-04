In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less