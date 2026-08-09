In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
EHX20 vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-