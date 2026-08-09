In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
EHX20 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-