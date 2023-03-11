In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less