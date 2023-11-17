Saved Articles

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs TVS Ronin

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,65,280
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,49,000
RTO
1,35,00012,020
Insurance
04,260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8033,552

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Yamaha MT-15

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Honda Activa 6G

    Yamaha R15 V4

    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    The TVS Ronin Special Edition gets a new paint scheme along with a host of accessories over the standard model
    TVS Ronin Special Edition arrives for the festive season, priced at 1.73 lakh
    27 Oct 2023
    Shubhman Gill with World Cup Edition of the TVS Ronin.
    Shubhman Gill stars in TVS Ronin's new campaign. Check it out
    14 Oct 2023
    TVS scooter sales registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,190 units in October of 2022 to 165,135 units last month.
    TVS Motor achieves highest-ever monthly sales with 21% growth in October
    1 Nov 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
