In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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