In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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