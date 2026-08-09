In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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