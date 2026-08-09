In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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