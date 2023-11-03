In 2023 Hero Lectro EHX20 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Lectro EHX20 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less