In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs TEM G33 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Tem g33
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|1.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.