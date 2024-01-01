In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less