In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Tunwal Storm Advance 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Storm Advance 2 has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Storm Advance 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Storm advance 2
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|50-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours