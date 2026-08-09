In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Storm ZX Advance 1 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Storm zx advance 1
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours