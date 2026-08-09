In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Dost
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.