Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,29,300
RTO
1,35,00013,786
Insurance
08,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8033,266

