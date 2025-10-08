In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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