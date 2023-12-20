In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less