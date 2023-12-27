In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less