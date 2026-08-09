In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|36.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-