In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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