In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
EHX20 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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