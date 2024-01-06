In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less