In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Rowwet Vegatron choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Vegatron Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Vegatron has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Vegatron Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Vegatron
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|2.02 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours