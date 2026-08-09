In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Rv400 brz
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|80-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|3.24 Kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours