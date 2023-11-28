In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less