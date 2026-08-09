In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs ETrance+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Etrance+
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 93,999
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours