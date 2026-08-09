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HomeCompare BikesEHX20 vs ETrance+

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs PURE EV ETrance+

In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs ETrance+ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ehx20 Etrance+
BrandHero LectroPURE EV
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 93,999
Range60-80 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity36 V1.8 kWh
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ETrance+
PURE EV ETrance+
STD
₹93,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Lectro EHX20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Chassis
43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
SR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Console
Digital-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.9 Ah1.8 kWh
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,00097,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,00093,999
RTO
1,35,0000
Insurance
03,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8032,106

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