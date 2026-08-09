In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or PURE EV EcoDryft choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs EcoDryft Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Ecodryft
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|106-171 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours