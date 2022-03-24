In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.