Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ehx20 Okhi90
BrandHero LectroOkinawa
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range60-80 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Chassis
43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
SR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Console
Digital-
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.9 Ah3.6 kWh
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,86,006
RTO
1,35,0000
Insurance
06,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8034,139

