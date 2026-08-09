In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Okinawa Dual 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Dual 100 has a range of up to 129 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Dual 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Dual 100
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|129 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|3.12 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hours