In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Ferrato Disruptor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Ferrato disruptor
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|109 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|3.97 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.