Hero Lectro EHX20 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.